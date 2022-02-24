AC Schnitzer Tunes the BMW M4 Convertible, but Ignores the Elephant in the Room

AC Schnitzer has just added another BMW M car to its portfolio, the new M4 Convertible. Following in the footsteps of its siblings, it features a few mods inside and out and a healthy power boost.
Starting with the oily bits, the tuner is offering two upgrades for the M4 Competition Convertible, whose twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six produces 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque.
Stage 1 unlocks 590 ps (582 hp / 434 kW) and 750 Nm (533 lb-ft), and Stage 2 brings 610 ps (601 hp / 449 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), and includes the exhaust system too. Speaking of the latter, it is a stainless steel piece, with carbon tailpipes.
An adjustable suspension is on the shelves too, which lowers the ground clearance by around 30 mm (1.2 in) at the front and 40 mm (1.6 in) at the rear. A spring kit is also available. In terms of wheels, you are looking at two sets, dubbed the AC1 and AC3, both measuring 10x20-inch front and rear, wrapped in 285/30 and 295/30 tires, respectively, which can be optionally finished in glossy black, or had in the standard silver/anthracite color.
Even though AC Schnitzer is not addressing the elephant in the room, namely the bucktooth grille, the M4 Convertible does feature a few upgrades on the outside too. These comprise the front splitter, said to provide an extra 40 kg (88 lbs) of downforce, as well as attachments for the bumper, hood, and fenders. Side skirts are on the menu, too, as well as a new diffuser, and dedicated badging on the trunk lid.
More aftermarket gizmos can be seen in the cockpit in the form of the aluminum pedals and footrest and the paddle shifters and cover for the iDrive controller, made of the same material. The steering wheel has been rewrapped in perforated leather and Alcantara, and the aluminum key holder rounds off the offering.
