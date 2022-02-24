AC Schnitzer Tunes the BMW M4 Convertible, but Ignores the Elephant in the Room

More on this:

1 This Is How Fast the New Open-Top BMW M4 G83 Really Is

2 Brash BMW M3 Sings to the Tune of AC Schnitzer, Goes Like Stink but Looks Very Sad

3 AC Schnitzer Reveals New 2021 Steering Wheel Models for Sporty BMW Cars

4 New BMW 4 Series Convertible Gains Sporty Body Kit via AC Schnitzer, and It Sort of Works

5 Watch the 2022 BMW M4 Convertible Stretch Its Legs at the Nurburgring