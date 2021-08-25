New BMW 4 Series Convertible Gains Sporty Body Kit via AC Schnitzer, and It Sort of Works

Cars with controversial designs usually grow on us, at least after a while. BMW’s latest 4 Series has yet to do that, be it in Coupe or Convertible form. The problem is that front end, with the massive grille and the enormous headlights.
Solutions? Well, if this was an 8 Series and not a 4 Series, the sheer size of the vehicle may have helped squash these issues, at least a tiny bit. The 4 Series however isn’t that big of a car, so any large design features will stick out like a sore thumb. But there are certain things you can do to minimize that effect, such as fitting the car with an aggressive-looking body kit and larger wheels.
AC Schnitzer’s kit is subtle (front splitter, spoiler elements, side skirts) but works because the German tuner also lowered the G23 4 Series, using a custom sports suspension. The car now sits closer to the road by almost a full inch (25 mm), and the 20-inch AC4 Flow Forming wheels add even more presence.
The interior meanwhile presents various custom aluminum accessories, such as the gearshift paddles, foot pedal set with matching footrest, iDrive controller cover and a custom keyholder.
Last but not least, the available performance upgrades, which target M440i, 430i, 420i and even 430d models. Depending on which version you have, AC Schnitzer's power output cranking range sits between 221 hp (224 ps) and 414 hp (420 ps), the first being for the 420i and the latter figure for the M440i.
I kind of like the way this 4 Series Convertible looks, big grille and all – but you definitely need those dark surrounds to take your eyes off the edges (Shadowline pack), and of course, the M Shadowline lights. The right color also helps, and this was a good choice, because in the end this press vehicle looks mean yet conservative and non-flamboyant.
