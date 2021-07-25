AC Schnitzer Wants To Give Your Modern-Day BMW New Wheels, Will You Let Them?

Having already launched aftermarket upgrades for quite a few modern-day BMW vehicles, AC Schnitzer is now back with yet another proposal: new wheels.
Part of their AC4 Flowforming series, they have a five double-spoke design and eschew the usual concave shape that works like a charm on pretty much any Bimmer, as long as it’s not a classic or a modern classic.
According to the famed German tuner, the new wheel options are only available for the new-gen 1 Series, as well as for the G20 and G21 generation 3 Series, G22 and G23 4 Series, and X2 crossover.
They can be equipped to the said vehicles in Black or Silver and Black bi-color, measure 8.5x20 inches at the front and 9.5x20 inches at the rear, and weigh 11 and 11.9 kg (24 / 26 lbs) respectively. The alloys feature AC Schnitzer hub caps, so that bystanders will instantly know the company that made them.
The wheels can be wrapped in 235/30 tires on both axles for the compact hatchback, and in 235/35 front and 265/30 rear when it comes to the 3 and 4 Series. For the crossover, AC Schnitzer recommends choosing 245/35 rubber on all four corners.
AC Schnitzer says that subsequent to lab testing, they have found that the new AC4 Flowforming alloys help lower the car’s carbon dioxide emissions, as they reduce the unsprung mass of the vehicle. Moreover, they also claim that there is “a noticeable improvement in driving dynamics, as the gyroscopic forces at the axles are reduced,”, adding that they basically hit two birds with one stone by offering “real advantages for the driver and the environment.”
The tuner didn’t say whether they will launch these wheels for other rides, and they didn’t reveal any pricing details at the time of writing either. Thus, anyone interested in adding them to their Bimmer will have to reach out to them directly.
