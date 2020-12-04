2022 BMW X8 – What We Know So Far About Bavaria's High-Riding Flagship

4 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe – What We Know So Far

2 2022 BMW X8 – What We Know So Far About Bavaria's High-Riding Flagship

AC Schnitzer Jumps In to Save Face for the 2021 BMW 4 Series With New Program

It must be a nice feeling for BMW to know it has plenty of talented tuners working on the cars it releases, with AC Schnitzer sitting among the best. 13 photos



That's another (much too complicated) way of saying AC Schnitzer is one of those companies that knows what it's doing and, as a result, is very respected in the industry. Much like the all-new



Indeed, every new BMW release these days has become a game of Russian Roulette as far as its design is concerned, except there seems to be a bullet in every chamber. Just when we thought things couldn't get worse than the G22 4 Series' oversized grille, the Bavarians followed it with the



Well, good or bad, the BMW 4 Series is still a BMW coupe, so AC Schnitzer couldn't afford to ignore it. That's why the company has an exhaustive tuning program in place with some of the parts already available, while others - mostly the aerodynamic bits - are set to arrive next February.



The parts that 2021



The images in the gallery show the car featuring the entire set of modifications, some of which will only be available two months from now. The company also has a set of performance upgrades in the works, yet it's not clear whether it plans to introduce those in February as well or at a later date.



It doesn't look as though The German tuner specializes in a few brands and only some of their models. It's this focused approach that allows it to develop comprehensive packages that leave nothing to be wanted and do a great job of complementing the vehicle they're intended for.That's another (much too complicated) way of saying AC Schnitzer is one of those companies that knows what it's doing and, as a result, is very respected in the industry. Much like the all-new BMW 4 Series isn't.Indeed, every new BMW release these days has become a game of Russian Roulette as far as its design is concerned, except there seems to be a bullet in every chamber. Just when we thought things couldn't get worse than the G22 4 Series' oversized grille, the Bavarians followed it with the iX electric SUV , and we all know how unexplainably bad that one looks.Well, good or bad, the BMW 4 Series is still a BMW coupe, so AC Schnitzer couldn't afford to ignore it. That's why the company has an exhaustive tuning program in place with some of the parts already available, while others - mostly the aerodynamic bits - are set to arrive next February.The parts that 2021 BMW 4 Series owners can immediately order from AC Schnitzer include any wheels/tires combination, exhaust tailpipes (finished in chrome, black, or carbon), sports suspension kit (provides a 30-mm/1.2-inch ride height drop), some aerodynamic components for cars with or without the M Sport visual package, and various aluminum accessories for the interior.The images in the gallery show the car featuring the entire set of modifications, some of which will only be available two months from now. The company also has a set of performance upgrades in the works, yet it's not clear whether it plans to introduce those in February as well or at a later date.It doesn't look as though AC Schnitzer 's package will work wonders, but it will definitely make the G22 4 Series a much more attractive car. As long as that grille remains unchanged, there will always be controversy around the model, yet the lowered suspension, 20-inch wheels, and that front splitter are enough to unglue our eyes from that grille and have them rest on something more pleasing instead. February can't come soon enough.