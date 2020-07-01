AC Cobra Reborn with Electric and Ford Mustang Powertrain Options

For Americans, the name AC Cobra might not stir emotions all that much, but Shelby Cobra sure does. The British machine handled by one of the greatest American engineers that ever were made history way back in the 1960s.
The company that was responsible for the birth of the Cobra is still around, with the same name it had before: AC Cars. You didn’t hear much from it recently because, well, it hasn’t been up to much. But now it’s back, and with a bang.
Out of the blue, as we are kicking off the second month of the summer, AC Cars announced the launch of not one, but two variants of the iconic car, both made with the same body as the decades-old machine.
The first one is an electric powered car – that’s right, the Cobra is going electric. Wrapped in the recognizable body will be a 54 kWh battery that should give it a range of 150 miles (241 km), and an electric motor good for 308 hp and 500 Nm peak torque.
AC will make just 58 electric Cobras (calling them AC Cobra Series 1 electric), in honor of the number of years that have passed since the car’s initial introduction in 1962, and plans to sell each for £138,000 plus charges ($171,000). Deliveries are expected to begin in the last quarter of the year.
For those not comfortable with going electric, the carmaker can pack a Ford Mustang 2.3-liter engine inside the same body. When that happens, the car is rated at 355 hp and 440 Nm of torque. There is no production cap for this model, and there will even be a 58 Charter Edition that will sell from later in the year for £85,000 ($105,000).
You can have a look at all the details on the two new Cobras, as released by AC, in the press release section below.
