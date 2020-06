Perhaps the most important feature of this bad boy is its carbon body. However, this isn't an asset that demands the label mentioned above.After all, the Cobra has always been about a scale-friendly nature and the wonder material we're talking about only helps with that. Besides, carbon-bodied Cobra replicas have already been built in the real world.Nevertheless, the outlaw nature of this monster comes from its aftermarket aura. For starters, the microscopic ride height of the vehicle comes via an air suspension. And would you look at how those wheels are buried in their arches!While we're talking about the rolling hardware fitted to the car, these are Volk Racing TE37s and yes, they're also portrayed in carbon form.The aid dam up front also makes for a standout feature, even though it might be difficult to focus on this. That's because the headlights, which have maintained their overall shape, now sport LED graphics.The same can be said about the rear light clusters, but, before you get to gaze at the posterior of the Cobra, your eyes might be grabbed by the golden tips of the side exhaust.We're looking at the work of digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, one of the pioneers of the rendering realm and, in case you’re wondering how a different face of his work looks like, this rear-engined Volkswagen Golf GTI might just do the trick.