New Abarth Pulse Debuts in Brazil as Brand's First SUV, Allegedly Fastest in Its Class

Abarth, the Italian performance brand that has close ties with Fiat, has just returned to the Brazilian market. To make a comeback with a bang, the Scorpion brand has released its first SUV, which comes in a version that happens to be the fastest compact SUV in Brazil. The model is called Abarth Pulse, it is based on the homonymous Fiat, and it comes with more power and performance than ever.

9 photos