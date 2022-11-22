New Abarth Pulse Debuts in Brazil as Brand's First SUV, Allegedly Fastest in Its Class

Abarth, the Italian performance brand that has close ties with Fiat, has just returned to the Brazilian market. To make a comeback with a bang, the Scorpion brand has released its first SUV, which comes in a version that happens to be the fastest compact SUV in Brazil. The model is called Abarth Pulse, it is based on the homonymous Fiat, and it comes with more power and performance than ever.
Since most people in the rest of the world are not entirely acquainted with the history of Abarth in Brazil, we are going to get you up to speed quickly. This is the third time when the Abarth brand is offered in Brazil, and this return comes six years after the last Abarth debuted in Brazil, which was back in 2014 with the 500.
The new Abarth Pulse comes with a turbocharged engine that is referred to as the T270, and it can sprint from naught to 100 kph in just 7.6 seconds while running on ethanol, a popular fuel in that country. The Italian marque has not released too much information on the engine, but we do know that it is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, as well as the fact that the 1.3-liter unit is based on the motor found in the 500X and Jeep Renegade ranges.
Its top speed is rated at 215 kph (ca. 133 mph), which is not that much when looking at other SUVs out there, but we are strictly focusing on the compact SUV segment in Brazil. Peak torque is rated at 270 Nm (199 lb.ft.), while peak output is 185 metric horsepower (182 horsepower), which means that the T270 designation refers to torque, not metric horsepower output.
The vehicle has a power-to-weight ratio that makes each horsepower carry 6.9 kilograms (ca. 15.18 lbs.). When compared to the model that it was based on, Abarth mentions installing shocks and springs that are 13 percent firmer, an increase in torsional rigidity of 15 percent on the rear axle, a decrease of 10 percent in body roll, and the installation of 17-inch alloy wheels as standard.
The brakes have been uprated, while the steering received an Abarth-spec configuration. The vehicle has three driving modes: Normal, Manual, and Poison, which involves a special throttle map, as well as other dedicated settings. If you will, it is the Abarth equivalent of the Sport mode in another manufacturer's offering.
Abarth's Pulse comes with a generous standard equipment, including a dual sports exhaust, a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the multimedia unit, paddle shifters, automatic emergency braking, an electronic handbrake with Auto Hold function, a wireless charger, automatic headlights, and many other safety features, which made the company refrain from offering any other optional features.
Another essential element to note is the fact that Abarth describes the Pulse as being a compact SUV, while its wheelbase is smaller than what can be found on a Nissan Juke, which is a subcompact SUV.
Sure, when you compare it to a 500, it might feel like a compact SUV, but it is not that of a large vehicle as you might imagine at first when the term compact SUV is brought up.
Regardless, it is now available in Brazil, and it will be interesting to see if it ever gets offered somewhere else. Since manufacturing happens in Betim (Brazil), we would not get our hopes up for a global rollout.
