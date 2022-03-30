Abandoned Property Packed With Rusty Classic Cars Has a Sad Story to Tell

More on this:

1 Abandoned Property Hides Massive Collection of Classic Cars, Including a Helicopter

2 Massive Junkyard Is Home to 10,000 Classic Cars, Rare Gems Included

3 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Emerges Out of Abandoned Building After 30 Years

4 This Massive Junkyard Is Chevrolet Bel Air and Impala Heaven, All Rotting Away

5 Abandoned 1975 Bricklin SV-1 Gets First Wash in Years, Becomes Rare Survivor