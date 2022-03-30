Abandoned Property Packed With Rusty Classic Cars Has a Sad Story to Tell

Millions of classic cars are currently rotting away in junkyards around the world, but some are still hidden out of sight. They can usually be found resting on abandoned properties like this one, which also has a really sad story to tell.
The story goes that this house and the surrounding land were once owned by a guy who dedicated his life to classic cars. He lived all alone, because he was too scared to share his life with anyone else and became a hoarder, buying cars of all shapes and sizes. Sadly, he passed away with no one to leave his possessions to and the place became a ruin.
Not surprisingly, the cars parked here suffered a similar fate. While it's pretty obvious that most of them were just project cars, they're beyond salvageable at this point, having been consumed by rust after several years of exposure to the elements. Most of them look like they might just vanish in a decade or so.
Granted, most of them are far from valuable, but the hoard includes a few interesting classics, including three Jaguar XJ sedans. Two of them seem to be Series 1 cars (1968-1973), while the other one appears to be a Series 2 version from the late 1970s.
I also spotted a Land Rover Defender and a London Cab, as well as a Rover SD1. The latter is buried in a big pile of branches. Several Ford vehicles, including Transit vans, Escorts, and Cortinas, are scattered around the property.
In addition to that, there's a big shed with lots of engines and car parts, which suggests that whoever owned this place might have made a living out of dismantling vehicles and selling their components.
The folks documenting the property also went into the house located near the "junkyard." And it stands as proof that this place has been vandalized too. Many windows are broken, there's graffiti on the walls, and it looks like some things were stolen a long time ago.
It all looks heartbreaking to be honest, especially with all those vintage cars rotting away. But at the same time, it's somewhat cool to see how nature reclaims abandoned places. Check it out in the video below.
