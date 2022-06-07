Abandoned Farm Hides a Big Hoard of Classic Cars, Rare Porsches Included

Usually loaded with classic cars from the 1950s and 1960s, junkyards are pretty cool if you're okay with derelict vehicles. But abandoned properties that also include cars are definitely more fun to explore. Because the cars are not in plain sight. Sometimes it's like you open one barn after another. And each one comes with a surprise.
This seemingly abandoned farm is one of those places. While it may look like a generic farm with a yard loaded with trash at first glance, it hides an impressive collection of classic cars. And most of them are stored in several barns.
The property is located in an undisclosed location in the United Kingdom, so most of the cars abandoned here are mostly British. But many of them are quite rare, while some were made by carmakers that haven't been around for decades.
Not surprisingly, the farm is home to at least a handful of MGB GTs. Some are in better shape than others, but they haven't been attended in decades. You'll also see quite a few Triumph sports cars, Austins, and even an old Alvis.
Although it's been revived recently, the original Alvis Car and Engineering Company hasn't been around since 1967. And most of the vehicles it produced are rare and expensive nowadays.
One of the barns also hides an AC. It's not a Cobra, but it's from the same era and it's perhaps much rarer than its sportier sibling. Whoever owns this place also gathered a few Sunbeam Talbots and a Lotus. The latter is actually in decent shape, having spent its retirement under a tarp.
There's also an old Bentley parked in there. It appears to be a 1950s model with reverse-hinged front doors, perhaps a Mark VI or an R Type. And you'll also see a Wolseley 6/90, a 1950s midsize that you won't spot on public roads anytime soon. Also a historic British brand, Wolseley disappeared in the 1970s after a few decades under Morris Motors' control.
Finally, we have a few German cars in here, starting with a Borgward Isabella. Another brand that was revived in the 21st century, Borgward went bankrupt back in 1961.
But the big highlight here is the mini collection of classic Porsches. There's a first-generation 912 and a pair of 356s. The latter are particularly rare and expensive nowadays, but these cars are in pretty bad shape.
I've actually seen this property before, but the previous video was shot in rainy weather so the footage was rather dark. This new walkaround by YouTube's "VacantHaven" was done in broad daylight and gives us a better look at this impressive hoard of classics.
There's no info as to what's going to happen to all these vehicles, but hopefully whoever owns this place will try to find them a better home. Some of them are definitely worth saving and will become valuable collectors' items after proper restoration.
