Abandoned Property Hides Massive Collection of Classic Cars, Rare Porsches Included

When it comes to barn finds, we usually think about cars that have been locked away in storage for decades. But from time to time, we stumble upon abandoned properties that are packed with entire collections of old vehicles. The video below documents one such place in the United Kingdom.
Discovered by YouTube's "IMSTOKZE," this seemingly abandoned property is home to tens of classic cars. There's no specific information as to whether someone is still taking care of them or not, but the place looks abandoned. To the point where the road that leads to the property has been taken over by vegetation.
But while it does seem that the place hasn't been attended in years, I have a feeling these cars haven't been abandoned completely. Because many of them are historically important and quite valuable.
The property is mainly packed with British classics from the country's most important brands. There are Jaguars, Bentleys, and Aston Martins, as well as a couple of MGBs and even an old Lotus (perhaps an Elite?). But you'll also see a few British vehicles that you won't spot on public roads anytime soon, starting with a few Alvis models.
There's also a Wolseley and a Sunbeam-Talbot. If you're not familiar with the former, the company was discontinued in 1975 under British Leyland ownership. Established in 1902, Sunbeam-Talbot stopped making cars under this name in the 1950s, when the Talbot moniker was dropped.
A Lagonda and a Triumph with rally markings round off the list of rare British cars found on the premises, but there are far too many nameplates to document without considerably more time on the property.
But wait, there is more. The owner of this place also stashed a few Porsches in those barns. And I'm not talking about the 924 that shows up at some point. There's an early 911 and, more importantly, a couple of 356s. One of them seems to be an early 1950s model, which is very expensive and sought-after nowadays.
Sadly, the blue 356 is in really bad shape and with no chance of survival. On the flip side, the other 356 and the 911 look a bit better. The latter may have a second chance with a restoration since both the body and the interior are still in one piece.
Speaking of which, these cars appear to be in different states of repair, while others look like they might have been in the middle of a restoration process. This raises a lot of questions. Why did they stop repairing these cars and why was the place abandoned? What will happen to all the historically important and expensive classics that are rotting away due to improper storage?
Unfortunately, I can't provide any answers and the guys who documented this place don't share a lot of info either, so it looks like we have a mystery on our hands.
