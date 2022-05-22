1976 Triumph Spitfire 1500 Flexes British Je Ne Sais Quoi With a Touch of Rust

The Spitfire 1500 was launched in the United States and Canada back in 1973, while the rest of the world witnessed the debut of the car two years later.
But despite arriving in the States much earlier, the Spitfire 1500’s engine used a reduced compression ratio specifically to run on lower octane unleaded fuel. In other words, it developed less power than its British sibling (53 horsepower vs. 71 horsepower, respectively).
With a 0-60 mph (97 kph) time of 16.3 seconds, the Triumph Spitfire wasn’t necessarily the fastest car on the road, but it was still a stylish model whose production included close to 96,000 units.
One of them is right here fighting for a second chance. eBay seller funniefarm5 claims they got the car from a dealer many years ago, and as it turns out, the dealer got it from the original owner. It doesn’t look like the car has been heavily modified throughout all these years, and even the chrome bumpers, which are specific to U.S. models, are still there.
On the other hand, the car was purchased specifically to be restored, but instead, it ended up being parked in a garage. Given the restoration process has never started, the Spitfire ended up struggling with the invasion of rust.
And of course, such metal damage can already be spotted, including on the hood, but based on the provided photos, it all looks like something that would be easy to fix.
The original engine is still in the car, and while it allegedly started when it was purchased from the dealer, its current condition is unknown.
The bidding for this Spitfire 1500 is currently underway, and while the top offer is getting close to $1,600, the reserve is yet to be unlocked. Unfortunately, the seller hasn’t shared any info on how high the bidding must go to trigger the reserve, so it remains to be seen if the Spitfire ends up finding a new owner in the next 7 days.
