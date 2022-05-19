Revamped 1969 Triumph TR6R Tiger With 12K Miles Looks Delightful, Albeit Slightly Rusty

Before the UJM craze took the motorcycling world by storm, machines like the TR6R Tiger were all the rage.
The superb Triumph TR6R Tiger pictured in these photos is a numbers-matching 1969 variant that’s been subjected to an extensive refurbishment about three years ago. During the overhaul, the English head-turner saw its bodywork and single-downtube skeleton enveloped in a gorgeous layer of youthful paint, while the two-up saddle has been cloaked in a fresher aftermarket cover.
In addition, the bike’s current owner had its forks rebuilt using new tubes and seals, then he topped them off with a low-rise handlebar sporting modern grips and round bar-end mirrors. An all-inclusive makeover was also performed in the powertrain sector, where you will now find a Pazon electronic ignition system, replacement exhaust mufflers, and a newer Amal carburetor.
The Tiger’s stock wiring harness was discarded in favor of a Lucas alternative, and an aftermarket O-ring drive chain is responsible for sending the engine’s oomph to the rear wheel. Last but not least, the battery, clutch plates, and cables have all been replaced with fresh componentry. Triumph’s ‘69 MY gemstone is powered by an air-cooled 649cc parallel-twin mill that’s linked to a four-speed transmission.
When the tachometer shows 6,500 rpm, the four-stroke engine can spawn up to 42 hp at the crankshaft, while a maximum torque output of 37 pound-feet (50 Nm) will be delivered lower down the rev range. Boasting a dry weight of just 386 pounds (175 kg), the TR6R is able to reach a modest yet respectable top speed of 105 mph (170 kph).
This classic beauty is going under the hammer with less than 12k miles (19,000 km) on the clock, but you’ve only got until tomorrow afternoon (May 20) to place your bids. The no-reserve auction is taking place on Bring a Trailer, and the highest bid is currently registered at six grand. If you’re feeling tempted to best that, be sure to take action before it’s too late!
