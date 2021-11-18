Meet the ioCamper, the Towable Tiny Box That Expands Into a Comfy Home for 6 at Camp

A Revolutionary Sustainable Industrial Hub Added to Saudi Arabia’s Futuristic City-State

According to the recent announcement, Oxagon is already up and running, with the first manufacturing tenants expected by the beginning of 2022. After recently kicking off the construction of The Line , a city within the NEOM project, built along with an underground transportation infrastructure so that no cars will be allowed at the surface, HRH Prince Mohamed Bin Salman announced another city. Located in the southwest corner of NEOM, this octagonal-shaped urban center will blend the most advanced manufacturing technologies with sustainability and clean energy.This innovative city is meant to become an advanced logistics and manufacturing hub, featuring a unique supply chain ecosystem that integrates a port, airports, and rail delivery. The industrial sectors that will represent the key focus of this new hub are autonomous mobility, sustainable energy, sustainable food production, health, digital manufacturing, modern construction, and “water innovation.”Not only will Oxagon be powered by 100% clean energy, but it’s also designed to implement the most advanced technologies , including artificial intelligence, human-machine fusion, and the Internet of Things (IoT), in addition to a high level of automation for distribution centers and delivery services.According to Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, the world needs to change its perspective on manufacturing centers, and Oxagon will be an example of what future industrial hubs should look like, based on sustainability and clean energy, while also incorporating top-level processes and systems. The proximity to the Suez Canal, one of the most important passage points for international trade, is another important benefit of the future logistics hub. It’s also set to integrate the world’s largest floating industrial structure, but no other details have been revealed about it.According to the recent announcement, Oxagon is already up and running, with the first manufacturing tenants expected by the beginning of 2022.

