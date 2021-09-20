Retrofuturistic Fast-Paced Driving Game PalmRide Brings Back ‘80s Nostalgia

PalmRide is one of those indie gems that you’re probably not going to learn about through mainstream media. Not just because small games like PalmRide don’t have big marketing budgets to make headlines, but rather because they are deemed uninteresting topics.
Whenever I stumble upon an indie game that’s newsworthy, I try to elevate it and tell people about it. PalmRide is a small arcade racer developed by three people that started out as a prototype made by a computer science student.
After the project received positive feedback on Reddit, he decided to turn it into a full game. So here we are, one year later, and PalmRider is a full-fledged game that’s been recently released on PC (via Steam). The game went through a lot of iterations to the point that the entire game has been reskinned to look the way it looks today.
Inspired by classics like Outrun and Rad Racer, PalmRide reeks of 80s nostalgia. Granted, you’re not going to drive a DeLorean, the Back to the Future vibes are there thanks to the amazing synthwave music composed by COVALENT and the amazing retro visuals.
What could possibly be more refreshing than driving on synthwave beats? Because that’s really the only thing you’ll do in PalmRide (just watch out for those obstacles!). More importantly, it’s impossible not to get your money’s worth of entertainment since PalmRide costs just $3.
In PalmRide, you’ll be driving on an endless procedurally generated map, but each zone has its unique mechanics and visuals, such as cities, mountains and beaches. You can shoot just about anything that you encounter on the road.
Also, for those who’d like to compete against other players, there’s an online global ranking system (leaderboard) that resets daily, so there’s always a score you must beat. If you’re not convinced about PalmRide, you can at least download the demo and try the game for free.
