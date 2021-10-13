Reinvented Lancia Stratos Mesmerizes as Imagined Restomod From a Lambo Future

Restomods are getting a lot of love these days. But has anyone dared to imagine what the niche will look like in the future? One virtual artist did it, using a legendary machine and iconic Italian cues.
Today, if you have enough time, money, and passion, it feels like getting a classic car up to snuff with contemporary rides is easier than ever. Restored and modified, these vehicles look vintage but ride as comfortably and/or hard as their modern counterparts.
Oddly enough, some people don’t just settle for the classic look. Matteo Gentile, the pixel master behind the mattegentile account on social media, has an artsy and very personal style of creating automotive restomods. Some of his creations go for a vintage atmosphere with murdered-out widebody looks.
Others take everything up a notch or two, quite literally, with crazy Porsche 911 VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) compositions that might forever alter one’s perception of digitally floating cars. Now, probably just to show the wide range of ideas he comes up with, there’s also a quick glimpse into a possible future where restomods blend styling with technology at unprecedented levels.
Based on the legendary Lancia Stratos – a model that has already been replicated and reinvented on occasions – the CGI expert decided it was time for something truly mesmerizing. We have no idea if this will turn out to be a memorable digital piece of automotive art. But we certainly dig the futuristic combination of Stratos DNA with styling cues taken from the current wedge master – aka Lamborghini.
We are also not here to judge if any Stratos aficionado would agree to blatantly inspire a Lancia from the Lambo design book. Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, and we understand if this creation won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. But frankly, its styling is so far-fetched (and partly rooting for an autonomous lifestyle) that it really doesn’t matter. We just need more audacious creations in our life like this one... and with no strings attached.
