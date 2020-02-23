A New Android Auto Version Is Now Available with Highly-Anticipated Improvements

Google has just released a new version of Android Auto, and judging from the release notes and the early feedback from users who rushed to install it, this one brings not only several highly-anticipated fixes but also a welcome new feature for some.
With this update, Android Auto reaches version 5.1.5006 – this new build is currently rolling out through the Google Play Store, so if you don’t see it just yet, you can always download the APK file to install the update manually.
First and foremost, it appears that this Android Auto version fixes the voice commands bug. This is an issue that mostly affected Samsung smartphones, but there’s a chance that other devices were impacted as well, making it impossible to control certain features by voice.
For example, many complained that sending messages with a voice command no longer worked in Android Auto, so installing today’s update should bring everything back to normal.
Then, Android Auto 5.1 is believed to correct the glitch that broke down steering wheel controls – a confirmation in this regard isn’t yet available, and while some users claim this feature is now working as expected, others say the update didn’t resolve the issue and the steering wheel buttons still don’t work.
According to the official release notes (which are the same as for the previous version), Android Auto should now display weather information in the status bar. As many users already know, this is a feature that’s rolling out in waves, so this is probably the reason Google keeps it in the release notes of new builds.
So after installing this update, more users should be able to see the weather icon in the status bar, albeit it goes without saying that the rollout continues, so don’t be too surprised if you have to wait a little bit more to get this. The good news is that this little feature appears to be activated with a server-side switch, and it could show up any day now without the need for another update.
Here’s the full changelog for version 5.1.5006 (although it isn’t any different from version 5.0):
- Ability to turn off media notifications.
- Weather information in the status bar.
- Ability to hide/show apps in Android Auto.
- Bug fixes and other improvements