You Shouldn’t Update to Android 10 If You Send Texts Using Android Auto

The rollout of Android 10 is now under way for Samsung smartphones, and some of those who have already received and installed the update discovered a nasty bug breaking down a key Android Auto feature. 33 photos



An error message that shows up on the screen when they attempt to send a message claims “the Internet connection in this area is not stable,” despite the phone’s Internet connection working properly.



In some cases, apps like Spotify are playing music in the background with an active Internet connection, and the error even shows up in areas where devices have a strong signal.



The problem appears to be specific to Samsung smartphones, and until now, it looks like the Galaxy S9 (both the standard and the S9+ variant) are particularly impacted.



Some recommend disabling power saving and turning off all battery optimizations, but others claim this doesn’t make any difference and the bug still occurs from time to time.



Neither Samsung nor Google acknowledged the problem, but an updated version of Android Auto is projected to launch later this month. The South Korean phone maker will also release the February 2020 security patch level to the Galaxy S9 in the coming weeks as well.



In the meantime, Samsung is also working on another bugfix for Android Auto. Google recently confirmed that Samsung is preparing a fix for the infamous



