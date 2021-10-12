A Mysterious Billionaire Is Selling His Floating Home, One of the World’s Biggest Yachts

3 New 490-Ft Mega Yacht From Meyer Looks Gorgeous, Runs Entirely on Fuel Cells and Batteries

When the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm is taking over a yacht sale for the first time, you know this must an extraordinary yacht, from a very special seller. We’re talking about Project Y910, one of the top-10 biggest yacht conversions today, that’s headed to auction, at Concierge Auctions. 19 photos



Built in 1990, in Poland, this luxury yacht was recently refitted and expanded, and is currently docked at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Trieste, Italy. Built with an Ice Class 1A hull, Project Y910 can navigate in the coldest waters and reach some of the most isolated areas on the planet. Plus, its hybrid propulsion system and waste heat recovery capability make this giant yacht self-sufficient and sustainable.



The current owner of the 393-foot (120 meters) megayacht remains mysterious, but a Concierge Auctions representative told Mansion Global that he is a "successful European industrialist". A highly successful one, we might add, since he is still the owner of a giant luxury yacht that can accommodate up to 36 guests, and that's ready to explore the most remote places on the planet.

A real "floating home", Project Y910 comes with two of everything, because one just isn't enough, including two giant pools and two helipads. But not two garages, because all the bikes, mini Mokes, SUVs and water toys wouldn't have fit in, so there are actually six car and tender garages in total. More like a floating hotel, the Y910 features 18 staterooms, a generous master's suite, two VIP cabins, plus enough room for up to 50 crew members.

Built in 1990, in Poland, this luxury yacht was recently refitted and expanded, and is currently docked at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Trieste, Italy. Built with an Ice Class 1A hull, Project Y910 can navigate in the coldest waters and reach some of the most isolated areas on the planet. Plus, its hybrid propulsion system and waste heat recovery capability make this giant yacht self-sufficient and sustainable.

The mysterious "European industrialist" has put his floating home for sale before, with an asking price of $29 million, but was apparently unsuccessful. Now, the majestic Project Y910 is headed for auction on November 11, with no reserve. Someone else could become the new owner of one of the world's largest megayachts today.

