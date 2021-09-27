Megayacht Party Can’s Stop, Won’t Stop for Beyonce and Jay-Z, on Board the Flying Fox

We’ve seen a lot of celebrities enjoying some relaxation time on board luxury superyachts this season, but they all had one thing in common – as luxurious as it was, the vacation didn’t last more than a week, as even the famous and rich have to get back to their obligations. Unless they’re Beyonce and Jay-Z.
The iconic artist celebrated a milestone birthday, her 40th, at the beginning of the month, on September 4. It’s been a non-stop celebration ever since, with Beyonce and equally-famous husband Jay-Z continuing their vacation on board the Flying Fox. Fans are asking “When are you coming home?” and saying that “Beyonce hasn’t been letting us breathe lately”, referring to the frequent posts on the artist’s social media platform.
Of course, fans love to get a glimpse into the two celebrities’ private paradise. Who wouldn’t be curious about what’s it like on board a megayacht that costs $4 million per week to charter? The Flying Fox has been commissioned just two years ago, and it’s considered the biggest charter megayacht in the world, with no less than six decks.
It’s one thing to enjoy some vacation time on a beautiful yacht, and most celebrities do it, but it’s a whole different thing to basically go on a private cruise on what could be seen as a floating resort. From the giant pool, cinema and nightclub, to a high-end wellness center and two kitchens, the Flying Fox spoils its guests with everything they could probably wish for.
It’s to be expected of Beyonce of Jay-Z – after all, these megastars went to a casual dinner in New York, by helicopter. When you’re cruising in some of the most beautiful places in the world, including Southern Europe, you want it to last for weeks. And, in their case, you’ve got $4 million per week, to do so.
The only other celebrity superyacht vacation that comes close to this one is D-Wave and Gabrielle Union’s recent trip to Europe, which they’ve actually dubbed the “Wade World Tour 2021”. Still, it wasn’t on board the world’s biggest charter megayacht, allegedly owned by Jeff Bezos.
