New 490-Ft Mega Yacht From Meyer Looks Gorgeous, Runs Entirely on Fuel Cells and Batteries

The Monaco Yacht Show is the perfect event to delight the world with new ship concepts and that’s what German shipbuilder Meyer Group did, announcing its first mega yacht powered entirely by fuel cells and batteries. 6 photos



On the market since 1795, Meyer boasts of having built over 700 ships just in Papenburg alone, the German city in which it’s headquartered. Now, the company claims it wants to make even bigger vessels that are also greener since it sees an increasing demand for It is the company’s first attempt to enter the segment of sustainable vessels, and the first mega yacht in the new portfolio is the One 50. So far, Meyer has only allowed us to take a peek at the exterior design of the ship, leaving us craving for more pictures and info.We do know though that the vessel measures over 490 ft (150 m) in length, which is not even that large, considering the company’s background. Meyer boasts of building almost exclusively ships that are over 1,150 ft (350 m) long. All the magic happens in its shipbuilding halls that measure up to 1,650 ft (504 m).Back to the sustainable One 50, the vessel is 65.6 ft (20 m) wide and has a volume of 15,000 gross tons. With battery banks and fuel cells installed in the engine room, the One 50 is powered by 25,000of electricity and has a top speed of 23 knots.Designed as a floating entertainment center, the mega yacht can accommodate up to 44 guests, and it makes sure they will not get bored. There are six decks on the vessel and so much to do on the One 50. The ship comes with an infinity pool at the stern, there’s a stage for live performance, a spa that spans over two levels, a cinema with a billiard salon next to it, and even an art gallery.On the market since 1795, Meyer boasts of having built over 700 ships just in Papenburg alone, the German city in which it’s headquartered. Now, the company claims it wants to make even bigger vessels that are also greener since it sees an increasing demand for mega yachts and it feels there’s room for another shipyard in this segment, as stated by CEO Bernard Meyer.

