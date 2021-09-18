On board of Jeff Bezos’ $400 Million Alleged Megayacht, The Flying Fox

This summer, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced he’d be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer from the multibillion-dollar company. That gesture itself seems to show that Bezos, having become the world’s richest man, plans to spend more time relaxing and, possibly, starting some charity work. But we feel like he’ll be focusing on relaxing. Just as his time as CEO ended, Jeff Bezos took a mini trip to space on his aerospace company, Blue Origin. The founder planned to be the first non-professional astronaut in space, but a space race followed, and billionaire Richard Branson beat him with a couple of weeks.
Another thing he did to ensure that he does have the best relaxing experience was buying a megayacht. And the former Amazon CEO, who is worth over $200 billion in 2021, didn’t cheap out for the experience at all, and dropped an astounding $400 million for it. But, when he’s not using it, Bezos is renting it to other incredibly rich people. Beyonce and Jay-Z, who are both worth billions, just recently took a vacation on the expensive sailing yacht that’s worth millions of dollars to rent on a weekly basis. Beyonce shared some glimpses of the inside of the boat, and the luxurious vacation made the power couple spend four million dollars a week.
But here’s where the controversy lies. Bezos reportedly commissioned the yacht in 2019, but there was never a confirmation that the boat is in its name. While several sources in the industry name the billionaire as the official owner, some others claim he hasn’t even stepped foot on The Flying Fox. And while The Flying Fox provides absolutely everything so you can relax, enjoy, and spend quality time with your family and close friends, Jeff Bezos also reportedly commissioned another bespoke yacht, for which he will pay over $500 million with a helipad and its own support yacht, which is not included in the price tag.
Whether or not Bezos actually owns the yacht, it’s still an impressive construction. Measuring 466 ft (136 m) and spanning across four decks, The Flying Fox is the 14th largest sailing yacht in the world. It has a beam of 22.5m (73.8 ft), a draft of 5.1m (16.7 ft), and a volume of 9,022 GT. Built in 2019 by Lürssen Yachts, it comes with two helipads, a 40 ft (12.2 m) swimming pool, a two-deck spa with health and wellness facilities, and a cinema. The Flying Fox is powered by two MTU 16V 1163 M84 diesel engines that take it to top speeds of 20 knots (23 mph or 37.4 kph), and a cruising speed of 15 knots (17.2 mph or 27.8 kph), and has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure.
With all these features, The Flying Fox will provide you with a luxurious vacation, whether you’re there to party, relax, or travel. But Jeff Bezos’ alleged megayacht isn’t anywhere close to being the most expensive one out there, the top of the list being evaluated at $4.8 billion, called the History Supreme, and it's owned by Robert Kuok. As Bezos recently commissioned another megayacht for $500 million, we’ll have to wait and see what luxuries Bezos wants to have on board when he vacations.
