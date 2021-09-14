Beyonce Shares Fresh Glimpses of Life On Deck of Jeff Bezos’ $400 Million Megayacht

We all love vacations, and celebrities are just like us. But while many famous people pay a nice buck to relax, few reach Beyonce and Jay-Z’s status, who rented Jeff Bezos’ luxurious boat for an astounding price of four million dollars a week.
Beyonce's post 40th birthday celebration included a lavish vacation in southern Europe, visiting France and Italy with her family, billionaire Jay-Z, their three children, Blue Ivy, nine, and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.
The “Crazy in Love” superstar shared a few pictures from their trip as she enjoyed the sunny days in a one-piece ensemble aboard the megayacht that's worth millions of dollars to rent on a weekly basis.
Amazon founder and aspiring space traveler, Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of about $200 billion, bought the luxury boat, called The Flying Fox, in 2019 for $400 million. While he was never confirmed as the official owner, several sources in the industry claim the boat is in his name.
With a design by Espen Øino and built by Lürssen, the incredible yacht offers features that would keep you and as many as 25 guests entertained for a long time, as it comes with a 39 ft (12 m) pool on the main deck, a cinema, a nightclub, an elevator, and two helipads, offering space for the largest helicopters on the market. You don’t need to worry, as you can have 55 crew members to cater to your need.
The Flying Fox is powered by two MTU 16V 1163 M84 diesel engines that take it to top speeds of 20 knots, and a cruising speed of 15 knots.
In Beyonce’s latest pictures we can notice the generous beach areas, and large decks. But that’s not all the boat offers, and, although we can't see it in her pics, there is also a two-deck spa, a gym, a sauna, a hammam, and a massage area. In case of emergency, you have everything you need: an extensive emergency medical area, and a decompression chamber.
The singer also provided a glimpse into the luxurious interior designed by Mark Berryman as she shared pics from the hallways, in front of a big mirror or down different flights of stairs. Check out the gallery to see how Beyonce and Jay-Z are spending the last summery days.
