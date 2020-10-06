A Deeper Insight into The E-Tron S Triple Electric Motor Drivetrain

Audi revealed their latest version of the company’s first mass-production EV earlier this year in the shape of the all new e-tron S and its Sportback twin. It is the first EV with a three-motor powertrain ever built and checks all the boxes to be worthy of the legendary S badge.
After being seen drifting in camouflage on Audi’s test track back in March, the heavily anticipated performance EV can finally be seen in all its beauty, without camouflage and more details about the specifications and release date were finally uncovered.
Apart from the gorgeous exterior design that improves on the earlier model design by reshaping the bumpers and widening the wheel arches, the new all-electric S cars feature a word-first triple motor powertrain.
The two motors drive each wheel of the rear-axle to improve efficiency and are solely responsible for powering the car in normal driving conditions. The third front-mounted motor comes to life when the driver needs more performance or when the ESC unit considers it necessary.
Each of the electric motors mounted on the rear-axle drive torques directly to the corresponding wheel trough a single speed transmission. This is called electric torque vectoring and it eliminates the need for a mechanical differential.
This exponentially enhances the all-wheel-drive system and the cars have improved handling, stability, and grip. They stay true to tradition; the driving feel of the cars being focused on the rear. They feel sportier than your everyday SUV and are very eager to drift.
The three motors combine to deliver a maximum power output of 503 horsepower and 973 Nm (717.6 lb.-ft) of torque. Unfortunately, this peak output is reached only in temporary 8 second bursts.
The whole setup is powered by a huge 95kWh battery that was boosted from the standard 50 e-tron’s 71 kWh unit. It can cover 223 miles (359 km) between charges, with the aerodynamical-superior Sportback version extending that to 226 miles (364 KM).
It is installed in a low position, comparable to that of the three electric motors, thus ensuring a balanced distribution of weight, which lowers the car’s center of gravity. A 5 to 80 percent charge using a 150kW fast-charger should take about 30 minutes, according to Audi.
The two e-tron S models should be available in Europe this fall, and we are all eager to finally see these EVs hit the streets. There is no word yet about a potential launch on the U.S. market, but we are hoping that they will follow the first e-tron 55 and grace American roads next year.
