9K-Mile 2002 BMW R 1100 S Looks Immaculate, Breathes With Ease Thanks to K&N Inhaler

The R 1100 S one competent machine on a mechanical level, and its styling hasn’t aged that bad, either.
Belonging to the 2002 model-year, this speckless BMW R 1100 S has only covered approximately 9k miles (14,500 km) during its life. The bike’s clutch slave cylinder and battery were recently replaced by the current owner, who’d also installed an aftermarket air filter from K&N. With the addition of fresh motor oil, its power source should run smoothly for a long time to come.
The Bavarian all-rounder features an air- and oil-cooled 1,085cc boxer-twin engine with four valves per cylinder, Bosch EFI hardware and a compression ratio of 11.3:1. Accompanying the mill is a dry single-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission, which turns the rear wheel by means of a driveshaft. When the crank rotates at 7,500 rpm, you’ll get to experience a peak horsepower figure of 98 ponies.
On the other hand, the opposed-twin is able to produce 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) of torque at approximately 5,750 spins. With these power output digits on tap, the R 1100 S can finish the quarter-mile jog in 11.9 ticks of the stopwatch. Once that’s done, Motorrad’s stunner will continue accelerating to a respectable top speed of 141 mph (227 kph).
Up front, the two-wheeled warrior rests on 35 mm (1.4 inches) Telelever forks with a centrally-located strut, while the rear end flaunts a Paralever swingarm that’s mated to a preload- and rebound-adjustable monoshock. Braking is achieved through ABS-equipped calipers, which bite dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs at the front and a single 276 mm (10.9 inches) drilled rotor at six o’clock.
Weighing in at 505 pounds (229 kg) with fluids, the beast we’ve just examined is going under the hammer at no reserve! There are currently just over 24 hours standing between us and the auctioning deadline (May 31), so you ought to place your bids on Bring a Trailer sooner rather than later. At the moment, you’d need $4,000 to become the top bidder.
