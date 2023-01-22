$87K Arcadia Tiny Home Is Deceivingly Rugged and Ready To Face On-Road Living With Style

Yes, people, the Arcadia tiny home is a road-worthy abode that only starts off with a price of $87,000 (€80,000 at current exchange rates). Sure, that's for the most basic and standard model, but once you're done investing a bit of extra cash to make it your own, you'll still be living out of a home priced well under today's market. Oh, and the freedom of waking up to a different landscape whenever you wish can be tough to pass up.
The minds and hands behind today's mobile dream are none other than the folks over at B&B Micro Manufacturing. This team was born in 2016 in Adams, Massachusetts, and today, the experience their team members bring to the tiny house table amounts to over 500 years. Best of all, their products are RVIA certified, so you know that you're set with some of America's highest road and safety standards for this sort of habitat. As for what all that means for a future owner of an Arcadia, that's what we're here to explore.
I'll be honest; what attracted my attention to this habitat was the way its seemingly charred exterior blends into the lush and dark green surroundings. Sure, some of that allure has to do with post-production photo editing; nonetheless, it's a looker, alright. As I stared at the home even longer, I noticed black window and door frames and that quaint little balcony at the entrance of your home, ready with handcrafted fencing.
First, I'll run through some of this beast's dimensions and layout to give you an idea of what you can do with one, and then we'll take a little trip through a life lived out of an Arcadia.
As for the layout you can expect, it really all depends on the sort of cash you through at your future home. But the manufacturer's website does one hell of a job of showing off a finished model, and might I add, it's definitely the sort of habitat I would love to explore the world in.
Entrance into the Arcadia can be made via a door found on the porch I mentioned, but there's a side door located at the opposite end of the unit, leading right into the kitchen. Let's take the side entrance and step into a residential kitchen. It's here that we can access a massive L-shaped countertop that sits above storage cupboards and an oven and is cut off by a cooktop. A ventilation hood sits above the stove to keep the interior fresh and smell-free, but numerous windows can be opened for a fresh breeze.
Towards the opposite end of the home, we'll first pass a dining setup for two people integrated into the countertop, and soon after, a couch sitting elevated upon a platform lets you look at the world around through large windows; you won't miss a thing. This couch can also be transformed into a bed space for guests, too. Sharing a wall with the couch is the bathroom, which also leads to that porch I mentioned earlier.
Speaking of your future, I want you to imagine that you spent the necessary bucks to get your hands on one of these units. After getting all the permits, you finally hit the road and head up to those mountains you have marked on your map. Since it might be springtime when you finally receive your unit, the world's annual greens should be setting a perfect backdrop for that rugged exterior of the Arcadia.
Let's say you dropped some extra bucks on transforming your home into a fully off-grid habitat. If that's the case, you could be in the middle of nowhere, waking up to the sounds of wildlife. With a hot cup of coffee in hand, just sit there and enjoy the view. Once breakfast is cooked up and devoured, it's time to do whatever the land allows. Personally, I'd repurpose that porch into nothing more than a vehicle garage for e-bikes, kayaks, and whatever else the activities call for.
Once the time comes, hitch up your Arcadia, and move on to the greener pastures you have in mind. Along the way, restock up on food and drink and get ready for another round of memories and moments, the true beauty of on-road living.
