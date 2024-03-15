860-WHP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drags Supercharged Mustang, 10s Audi, Stuns Everyone

Currently, at least until Dodge unleashes a flagship electric Charger Daytona, the pinnacle of 'Dodgeness' is the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 – part of the seven 'Last Call' special editions.
The US automaker introduced those to celebrate the lineage of the L-bodied Dodge Challenger and Charger ahead of their impending demise, and the culmination of the Hemi V8 supercharged era is the 1,025-horsepower (on E85) Challenger Demon 170. It rocks the quarter-mile dragstrip like a true monster, and it doesn't even mind beating Tesla's mighty 1,020-horsepower Model S Plaid if given the chance and when an experienced racer is behind the wheel.
However, if you're willing to 'baby' your Challenger, even a 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat can be turned into a force to be reckoned with. But there is no need to take our word for granted because we have an eloquent example courtesy of a new YouTube channel aptly named The Drag Race, which seeks to make a name for itself on the local scene with racer interviews and quarter-mile dragstrip action. The videographer may not have been around for long, but he has flair, and the latest feature embedded below is both short and sweet.
It comes down to under two minutes but still includes a few words about the Hellcat in question from its owner – and the most important tidbit is that his tuned Challenger makes about 860 horsepower at the wheel! It sounds impressive but even more amazing when seen – especially when going against a trio of feisty rivals. The first one is none other than 'Team Duo's' supercharged S550 Ford Mustang GT, and the Challenger sure has its work cut out for it.
Amazingly, even though it posts a slower 10.41s elapsed time against Ford's 10.35s pass, the Bradenton Motorsport Park's electronic sidekick signals the Dodge as the absolute winner. Secondly, the feisty Mopar lines up with yet another Blue Oval representative, and it's close but not close enough: 10.81s versus 11.33s represents a crystal-clear victory for the tuned Challenger.
Last but not least, an Audi coupe dared to interrupt the Blue Oval versus Mopar proceedings later at night, and under the cover of darkness, the blue car didn't look like much to the untrained eye. However, this Ingolstadt-based premium coupe underdog proved quite a rascal and posted a 10.82s pass. Again, it wasn't nearly enough to claim victory because the Dodge owner is looking to drop into the nines and wrap up the Street Car Takeover appearances with a victorious 10.11s result.
Now, all we have to do is wait and hope that Dodge will soon dare to amaze with an all-electric Charger Daytona capable of surpassing the ICE-powered Demon 170 performance and drop the bomb into Tesla and Lucid's Model S Plaid and Air Sapphire backyard.
