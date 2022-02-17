8 X JEFF KOONS BMW M850i Gran Coupe Unveiled, 99 Units Pop at $350k Each

Believe us, a BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe customized by ultra-legendary American artist Jeff Koons selling for $350,000 (plus destination and handling) is actually dirt cheap. Consider this against the multi-million Balloon Dog and Rabbit.
Just to put things into perspective, the former snatched almost $60 million while the latter, at $91.1 million, is considered the most expensive work of art sold at auction by a living artist. Luckily for BMW and art collectors, the value of THE 8 X JEFF KOONS will also surely soar in the years to come.
First of all, there will be just 99 units in the new limited art car series. Secondly, after being publicly displayed in New York City’s legendary Rockefeller Plaza between April 1st and 4th, one example is going to attempt fetching a record sum at Christie’s New York charity auction on April 4th. So, the premises are already there for outstanding performance.
As for the quirky limited-edition BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe by Jeff Koons, the new art car had its digital world premiere at Frieze Los Angeles, by Pace Gallery. The latest chapter in the German brand’s long-term relationship with the famed American artist (he is also the designer of BMW’s 17th Art Car, an E92 M3) is “a completely custom design inside and out personally created by Koons himself.”
Available globally in a mere 99 units, THE 8 X JEFF KOONS first came up for pre-order by U.S. customers late yesterday – February 16, 2022, at 6:01 PM EST. So, chances are that it has already sold out. If not, you had better hurry because others will soon have dibs on the bespoke $350k M850i xDrive.
Created using “one of the most extensive custom factory production processes ever” at BMW, the special 8 Series Gran Coupe features eleven different exterior colors. Meanwhile, the “POP on each side and ‘vapor thrust’ imagery on each side symbolize the vehicle’s power and speed.”
And if the M850i feels like it gives out ample comic book vibes, it is because of the artist’s desire. The interior, for example, is a mix of BMW M’s hues and the world of superheroes...
