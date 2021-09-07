BMW and Artist Jeff Koons Team Up Again With M850i xDrive Gran Coupe the 8 x Jeff Koons

Since his first solo exhibition in 1980, Jeff Koons’s work has gone on to feature in galleries and institutions throughout the world. His work was featured in the Whitney Museum of American Art, Jeff Koons: A Retrospective and his recent exhibitions include Jeff Koons: Absolute Value.
Koons is perhaps best known his whimsical sculptures Rabbit and Balloon Dog.
Now Koons is teaming up yet again with BMW AG to create a limited edition of the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe called “The 8 x JEFF KOONS.” The car will be produced in limited numbers for public sale after a world premiere at Frieze Los Angeles in February of next year.
“The M850i xDrive Gran Coupé is as close to our hearts as any BMW, and Jeff’s design of the car is full of joy and passion,” says Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management, BMW AG. “Dozens of engineers and designers have given their all to celebrate our partnership and make his vision come true.”
The first of the BMW and Koons collaborations, the 17th in the BMW Art Car series, a BMW M3 GT2 which ultimately raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2010, has become one of the most recognizable entries in the series.
The complete body of THE 8 X JEFF KOONS is set to be handcrafted, include a multi-layer paint process that will take 285 hours to apply to each car and combine eleven different exterior colors ranging from blue to silver and yellow to black. A multi-colored interior is comprised of high-end materials, fine leather and a cupholder cover with special edition badging and the artist’s signature.
Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design says the project is part of a celebration of “50 years of cultural engagement worldwide,” and adds that “luxury and elegance are best evoked in a masterpiece of artistry, immersing us in something precious to behold.”
The Koons BMW will be unveiled and presented at Frieze Los Angeles. The announcement in Munich today included the news that the artist’s own Art Car will be on display alongside Art Cars by renowned artists such as Alexander Calder, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg, John Baldessari and Esther Mahlangu. All those works are now on display at the Pinakothek der Moderne.
