2022 BMW 1, 2 GC, and 3 Series Tap Into Their Dark Sides With New Sport Collection Edition

Black paint finish and extra gear is what BMW believes the 1 Series, 2 Series Gran Coupe (GC), and 3 Series, together with its plug-in hybrid variant, need in order to become more appealing. As a result, they have launched the new Sport Collection in Australia.
The special edition models are only available in the 118i, 218i GC, 320i, and 330e versions and will officially start arriving at dealers Down Under before the end of Q1, 2022.
“An optimized equipment offering for the 118i, 218i Gran Coupe, 320i and 330e plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model will allow customers to benefit from the outstanding performance and efficiency of each model at a revised price point,” BMW says in the official press release.
Offered in the Sport Line configurations, the 1 Series and 2 Series GC Sport feature black looks on the outside, and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. They are also equipped with the company’s Live Cockpit Professional, Intelligent Personal Assistant, Connected Package Professional, Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant, front sports seats, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.
The 320i Sport gets the exact same specifications and bigger 18-inch wheels, and so does the 330e. However, in addition to the aforementioned gear, the plug-in hybrid version of the 3 Series is also offered with a head-up display at no extra cost.
Speaking of costs, expect to pay at least AU$48,900 (equal to US$34,812) for the 118i Sport, and AU$53,900 (US$38,372) for the 218i Sport, which is unrelated to the two-door variants of the 2 Series. The 320i Sport is offered from AU$69,900 (US$49,762) drive-away, while the 330e Sport PHEV will set buyers back a minimum of US$77,900 (US$55,458), before on-road costs. However, the plug-in hybrid model falls under the newly introduced stamp duty exemption for electrified vehicles in New South Wales.
