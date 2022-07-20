7-Eleven and Pablo Air Open the First Convenience Store Drone Delivery Station in Korea

Drone deliveries are taking over the world, with more and more retailers teaming up with drone logistics companies to have their products transported in a more convenient and time-efficient way. 7-Eleven is one of the many to have joined the trend, announcing that it helped Pablo Air open the first convenience store drone delivery station in Korea.
Pablo Air is a drone solutions company based in Korea and has teamed up with 7-Eleven’s South Korean branch to offer drone delivery services in the rural resort town of Gapyeong. The two partners have started a pilot program that will run until the end of this year and drone deliveries will be offered free of charge.
The drone delivery station in discussion consists of a control tower and the drone’s helipad (its vertical take-off and landing aerodrome). Customers order the store items they want via the Allivery app. 7-Eleven and Pablo Air boast of being the first companies in Korea to provide complete A to Z services, from taking the app orders to preparing the items and then completing the deliveries, as explained by Kim Young-Joon, Pablo Air’s CEO.
Drone deliveries are available from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The area of Gapyeong is a mountainous one with lots of rivers and lakes, which makes the drone delivery service all the more valuable in the region. The drones operate BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) and are controlled via a web-based ground control system paired with a smart mobility integrated control system.
Pablo Air’s drones measure 990 x 990 x 750 mm (38.9 x 38.9 x 29.5”), offer a flight time of up to 25 minutes on a charge, and fly at an average speed of 36 kph (22.3 mph). They come with a payload capacity of up to 5 kg (11 lb) but Pablo Air plans to improve the volume of the shipping box.
The Korean drone solutions company is also conducting a drone delivery demonstration project in the U.S. and expects to soon begin its services in Arizona and New York.
