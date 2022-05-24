Walmart Is Expanding Its Drone Delivery Network, Aims to Reach Up to 4M U.S. Households

More on this:

1 Wingcopter's Delivery Drone Marks Another Milestone in the U.S. Type Certification Process

2 Wing's Drone Delivery Service Lands in Dallas, Will Serve Tens of Thousands of Homes

3 Flytrex's Drone Delivery Service Lands in Texas, Promises a Flight Time of Just 5 Minutes

4 Zipline Launches Commercial Drone Delivery Service in the U.S., Teams Up With Walmart

5 Walmart Goods Now Delivered by Autonomous Trucks With No Safety Driver