Porsche Confirms Flagship SUV With Electric Power, Will Sit Above the Cayenne

Porsche is coming for the likes of Mercedes and Tesla with a new electric crossover. The model has been officially confirmed by the Stuttgart company during their capital markets day in Weissach, Germany, by CEO Oliver Blume.
Set to build on the success of the Taycan, their first-ever fully-electric production model, it will be put together at the Leipzig plant, and will hit the assembly line from the middle of the decade.
“We plan to add a new luxury, all-electric SUV model to our attractive portfolio, which will roll off the production line in Leipzig,” said Blume. “This will further expand our position in the luxury automotive segment. We are targeting the higher margin segments in particular, and aim to tap into new sales opportunities in this way.”
Porsche hasn’t said anything else about it, but AutoNews reports that it will be codenamed K1. The model is understood to have a few things in common with the Mission R Concept that debuted last year at the Munich Auto Show, including the 920-volt electrical system, and direct oil-cooled electric motor. Moreover, it might get three rows of seats, which would be a premiere for the automaker.
On a related note, Porsche has also reconfirmed that the future of the 718 is electric. The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are going down the all-quiet route with battery-electric powertrains when they launch for the 2025 model year. It is too early to speak about the performance of the twins, but they should be at least as fast as the ICE-powered versions. Moreover, we wouldn’t be surprised at all if they end up borrowing some things from the aforementioned show car.
“We are pushing ahead with our electric vehicle offensive: by the middle of the decade, we want to offer our 718 mid-engine sports car exclusively in all-electric form,” added Blume.
