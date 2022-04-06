Wing's Drone Delivery Service Lands in Dallas, Will Serve Tens of Thousands of Homes

Wing announced its plans to launch a new store-to-door delivery drone service back in October, targeting mainly the densely populated metropolitan areas in the U.S. and eventually the entire world. Dallas is among the first to get a taste of the delivery system, which will arrive there soon.
Wing boasts of this being the first-ever commercial drone delivery service in a major U.S. metropolitan area and the lucky customers to benefit from it will be those from the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex. Tens of thousands of suburban homes in the City of Frisco and Town of Little Elm will be able to access the service and have delivered to their doors various items.
There are currently four partners on Wing’s list for the Dallas area: the Wallgreens store, from where they’ll deliver health and wellness products, easyvet, for those who need prescription pet medications, Blue Bell Creameries, for ice cream deliveries, and Texas Health, for first aid kits.
Wing plans to launch the drone delivery service in the aforementioned area tomorrow, April 7. It will also follow up with more information on what neighborhoods will be included and how people can check if their address is eligible, as the service won’t be available from the first day to everyone who lives within the range of their drones.
As for Wing’s future plans, the Alphabet subsidiary plans to eventually expand to the entire country and beyond it. In fact, its drone delivery service is already popular in Australia, where it is available since 2019. For instance, the city of Logan was named the drone delivery capital of the world, where, by last September, Wing had already made over 50,000 deliveries, with coffee being the main product ordered.
Wing’s autonomous delivery drones weigh around 10 lb (4.5 kg) and can carry an additional 3.3 lb (1.5 kg). They can reach a top speed of 68 mph (110 kph).
