Three Major Health Organizations in the U.S. Now Deliver Medications via Zipline's Drones

Zipline teamed up with U.S. healthcare organizations Magellan Rx Management, Novant Health, and Cardinal Health to start long-range drone deliveries of medications and medical supplies in North Carolina.
Back in February, automated on-demand delivery service Zipline announced a new partnership with pharmacy organization Magellan Rx to start delivering prescription medications via drone. North Carolina was the first location in the U.S. chosen to benefit from the service, which was scheduled to begin sometime this year, upon FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approval. On June 17, Zipline received Part 135 air carrier certification, boasting of being the fourth drone operator ever to receive this certification in the U.S.
Two more partnerships have been signed in addition to the one with Magellan Rx, with Novant Health and Cardinal Health also coming on board. The former will deliver specialty medications to its patients, just like Magellan Rx, while the latter will use Zipline’s drones to deliver certain pharmaceutical products and medical supplies to Cannon Pharmacy Main. Each of them works independently with Zipline.
Speaking about the new partnerships, Zipline CEO Keller Rinaudo says they will help the company set the bar for care and convenience with instant logistics. Zipline boasts of designing, manufacturing, and operating the world’s largest automated on-demand delivery service, while also offering a 98 percent reduction in delivery emissions compared to conventional methods.
Not only that, but its service creates a faster and also more personalized customer experience. Zipline goes on explaining that its North Carolina distribution center can serve clients within an area of 7,800 sq miles (20,201 sq km). Its drones can deliver the medications in as little as 15 minutes.
Commercial deliveries began on June 22, with an initial 16 nautical-mile flight, with these being the first such deliveries since Zipline received its approval from the FAA.
Zipline’s delivery drones come with a built-in navigation system that allows them to accurately determine their position in three-dimensional space, with a precision of up to 0.3” (one centimeter). They can fly for 50 miles (80 km) on a battery charge.
