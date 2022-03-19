6K-Mile 2007 Ducati 1098S Tricolore Is a Rare Italian Gemstone Fitted With Pirelli Rubber

Although this machine is anything but cheap, you certainly won’t regret purchasing it after your first track day together!
It is believed that only 1,013 Tricolore variants of Ducati’s revered 1098S lineup have been produced for the 2007 model-year, and the one you’re looking at here comes with a very modest 6k miles (9,700 km) on the clock. Moreover, this sexy beast was recently fitted with a brand-new battery, fresh timing belts and a set of Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires that show 2021 date codes.
The bike’s rear turn signals were also replaced with aftermarket substitutes, while the motor oil, coolant and brake fluids have all been flushed for good measure. Bologna’s two-wheeled berserker is powered by a Testastretta Evoluzione L-twin mill, which packs four desmodromic valves per cylinder and a Marelli EFI with elliptical throttle bodies.
In the proximity of 9,750 rpm, the liquid-cooled 1,099cc engine can produce as much as 160 hp at the crankshaft. On the other hand, a peak torque output of no less than 90 pound-feet (122 Nm) will be delivered lower down the rev range. With this amount of brutal oomph on tap, the 1098S is fully capable of running the quarter-mile in just over 10.5 seconds, before it tops out at 180 mph (290 kph).
A tubular steel trellis frame is tasked with holding everything in place, and its front end sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Ohlins forks. Down south, the Duc’s suspension consists of a single-sided aluminum swingarm and a fully-adjustable monoshock with progressive linkage. Braking duties are managed by dual 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating discs up front and a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor at the rear.
This enchanting piece of machinery could become your newest acquisition, as it is searching for a new home on Iconic Motorbike Auctions as we speak! Needless to say, the top bid of $8,100 is far from meeting the reserve price, so you’ll have to be a lot more generous if you plan on snatching this 1098S Tricolore. Finally, the bidding deadline on the IMA platform is set for Thursday, March 24.
