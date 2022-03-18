This 2,400-Mile 1973 Honda CB350G Looks Incredibly Pristine for a Bike of Its Age

You will barely go past 100 mph on this thing, but you’ll definitely have a blast while doing it.
When you stumble upon a classic two-wheeler that looks as tidy as the 1973 Honda CB350G shown above, it’s hard not to fantasize about taking a trip down memory lane in its saddle. With that being said, let us soothe our nostalgia by proceeding with a closer inspection of this Japanese stunner, shall we?
Having covered a mere 2,400 miles (3,800 km) of asphalt since it was released, the ‘73 MY pearl is just a few tiny blemishes away from mint condition! A couple of months ago, the bike’s current owner had its carburetors cleaned to bring about optimal airflow, while the ignition timing, valve clearances, and camshaft chain tension have also been adjusted for good measure.
In order to keep the CB350G firmly glued to the road, the wheels were fitted with top-shelf Duro tires during the makeover. As for its powertrain specifications, Honda’s artifact is put in motion by an air-cooled 325cc parallel-twin mill that’s connected to a five-speed transmission.
The SOHC power source comes with dual Keihin inhalers, four valves, and a generous compression ratio of 9.5:1. When pushed to its absolute limit, this bad boy is capable of delivering up to 36 horses and 18 pound-feet (25 Nm) of torque. Ultimately, the engine’s oomph can result in a top speed of 103 mph (165 kph).
Tipping the scales at 375 pounds (170 kg) with a full tank of gas, the antique beauty stands on telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers. Finally, braking duties are handled by a single hydraulic rotor at the front and a traditional drum module at the opposite end.
If you’re after an old-school ride that won’t be too harsh with your budget, then you’ll be thrilled to learn that the CB350G we’ve just examined is currently up for grabs. This ‘73 MY head-turner will be listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer for another five days (until March 22), and you’d only need about four grand to surpass the highest bid – for now, at least.
Having covered a mere 2,400 miles (3,800 km) of asphalt since it was released, the ‘73 MY pearl is just a few tiny blemishes away from mint condition! A couple of months ago, the bike’s current owner had its carburetors cleaned to bring about optimal airflow, while the ignition timing, valve clearances, and camshaft chain tension have also been adjusted for good measure.
In order to keep the CB350G firmly glued to the road, the wheels were fitted with top-shelf Duro tires during the makeover. As for its powertrain specifications, Honda’s artifact is put in motion by an air-cooled 325cc parallel-twin mill that’s connected to a five-speed transmission.
The SOHC power source comes with dual Keihin inhalers, four valves, and a generous compression ratio of 9.5:1. When pushed to its absolute limit, this bad boy is capable of delivering up to 36 horses and 18 pound-feet (25 Nm) of torque. Ultimately, the engine’s oomph can result in a top speed of 103 mph (165 kph).
Tipping the scales at 375 pounds (170 kg) with a full tank of gas, the antique beauty stands on telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers. Finally, braking duties are handled by a single hydraulic rotor at the front and a traditional drum module at the opposite end.
If you’re after an old-school ride that won’t be too harsh with your budget, then you’ll be thrilled to learn that the CB350G we’ve just examined is currently up for grabs. This ‘73 MY head-turner will be listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer for another five days (until March 22), and you’d only need about four grand to surpass the highest bid – for now, at least.