10K-Mile ‘07 MV Agusta F4 1000 Senna Is a Rare Gem With More Power Than You’ll Ever Need

Many people would argue that money can’t buy happiness, but those who’d ridden an F4 1000 are definitely going to disagree.
The almighty 2007 MV Agusta F4 1000 Senna saw a limited production run of just 300 copies, and a mere 65 of these were officially imported to the United States. Honoring the legendary motorsport icon Ayrton Senna, Agusta’s limited-edition marvel comes equipped with a fuel-injected 998cc inline-four powerplant that features four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 13.0:1.
At about 11,900 thundering revs, the liquid-cooled DOHC mill can summon as much as 174 hp, while a peak torque output of 82 pound-feet (111 Nm) will be generated at 10,000 spins. This unrelenting force travels to the rear 17-inch wheel through a six-speed gearbox, enabling its bearer to hit speeds of up to 176 mph (283 kph).
Up north, abundant stopping power is the product of dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and six-piston Brembo calipers. On the other hand, the chain-driven rear hoop carries a four-piston caliper that’s mated to a single brake rotor measuring 210 mm (8.3 inches) in diameter. The bike’s construction features a chromoly trellis frame, whose front end sits on TiN-coated upside-down hydraulic forks.
At the opposite pole, the whole ordeal is supported by a progressive Sachs shock absorber, which is fully adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression damping. When its 5.5-gallon (21-liter) fuel tank is empty, the motorcycle weighs in at a moderate 419 pounds (190 kg). Finally, the F4 1000 Senna’s wheelbase is measured at precisely 1,408 mm (55.4 inches).
Now, you might be wondering why we’ve taken the time to inspect this Italian jewel so closely, and your question is about to be answered. The two-wheeled rarity pictured above these paragraphs is going under the hammer with less than 10k miles (16,000 km) on the odometer!
However, you’d need to spend a small fortune in order to best the highest bid, which is registered at a very generous 23 grand. If you think you can handle it, then be sure to make an offer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions by Wednesday (March 23), as that’s when the bidding deadline will be reached.
At about 11,900 thundering revs, the liquid-cooled DOHC mill can summon as much as 174 hp, while a peak torque output of 82 pound-feet (111 Nm) will be generated at 10,000 spins. This unrelenting force travels to the rear 17-inch wheel through a six-speed gearbox, enabling its bearer to hit speeds of up to 176 mph (283 kph).
Up north, abundant stopping power is the product of dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and six-piston Brembo calipers. On the other hand, the chain-driven rear hoop carries a four-piston caliper that’s mated to a single brake rotor measuring 210 mm (8.3 inches) in diameter. The bike’s construction features a chromoly trellis frame, whose front end sits on TiN-coated upside-down hydraulic forks.
At the opposite pole, the whole ordeal is supported by a progressive Sachs shock absorber, which is fully adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression damping. When its 5.5-gallon (21-liter) fuel tank is empty, the motorcycle weighs in at a moderate 419 pounds (190 kg). Finally, the F4 1000 Senna’s wheelbase is measured at precisely 1,408 mm (55.4 inches).
Now, you might be wondering why we’ve taken the time to inspect this Italian jewel so closely, and your question is about to be answered. The two-wheeled rarity pictured above these paragraphs is going under the hammer with less than 10k miles (16,000 km) on the odometer!
However, you’d need to spend a small fortune in order to best the highest bid, which is registered at a very generous 23 grand. If you think you can handle it, then be sure to make an offer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions by Wednesday (March 23), as that’s when the bidding deadline will be reached.