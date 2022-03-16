Unmarred 1994 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Rides on Polished Alloy Footwear and Michelin Tires

Even an extraordinary machine like the CBR900RR can be improved with a thoughtful bit of aftermarket sorcery.
If you were to browse through the current listings on Bring a Trailer, your eyes would eventually land on a 1994 variant of Honda’s mighty CBR900RR Fireblade lineup. At first glance, this sexy thing may appear to be mostly stock, but a closer inspection will reveal an abundance of aftermarket hardware.
Starting with the suspension upgrades, the original 45 mm (1.8 inches) telescopic forks were replaced with higher-spec substitutes. At the other end, one may find a state-of-the-art Fox shock absorber mated to the Fireblade’s Pro-Link suspension setup. Performance Machine was responsible for supplying a shiny pair of 17-inch alloy wheels, whose rims are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Power 3 tires.
Besides the new shoes, PM had also delivered premium floating discs and billet aluminum four-piston calipers for the CBR’s front brake. As far as the powertrain modifications go, Honda’s two-wheeled legend packs four-into-one Hindle pipework and a Powerpak ignition system developed by Vance & Hines.
Lastly, the primary OEM saddle was discarded in favor of an aftermarket item, as were the factory triple clamps and windshield. Before we go ahead and tell you what's the deal with this Japanese icon, we reckon that a brief inspection of its fundamental characteristics is in order.
Drawing power from a carbureted 893cc inline-four engine with 122 feral ponies and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque on tap, the ‘94 MY CBR900RR is able to complete the quarter-mile run in no more than 10.8 seconds. It boasts a dry weight of just 408 pounds (185 kg) and a generous top speed of 158 mph (254 kph).
The old-school beast we’ve just examined is going under the hammer with less than 19k miles (30,000 km) on the clock, and you can place your bids on Bring a Trailer until Sunday, March 20. Although you’d only need about 6,500 bucks to take the lead, we’ve reasons to doubt that it’ll be enough for you to meet the reserve price.
