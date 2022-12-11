6K-Mile 1999 Yamaha YZF-R1 Could Place Pre-Crossplane Greatness at Your Fingertips

The nineties were a crazy time for Japan’s big four, and the Yamaha R1 certainly left its mark on this decade.
Despite needing some cosmetic TLC and a carb overhaul, this 1999 MY YZF-R1 is still in pretty good condition overall. Its aftermarket LED taillight will also require a service as it is currently non-operational, but you’ll be stoked to learn that Yamaha’s rocket ship has a mere 6k miles (9,700 km) on the clock.
Aside from the modded lighting setup found out back, the R1 features a stainless-steel four-into-one exhaust installed under previous ownership. Other accessories include swingarm spools and flush-mounted turn signals, as well as shiny brake fluid reservoir and oil filler caps. Now then, let’s take a minute to discuss the motorcycle’s fundamentals.
Hidden behind its bodywork is a beastly 998cc inline-four featuring quad Mikuni inhalers, five valves per cylinder, and 11.8:1 compression. At 10,000 rpm, this liquid-cooled DOHC powerplant has a factory-rated output of 150 ponies to play with. On the other hand, you’ll be experiencing as much as 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) of torque when the crank whirls at 8,500 revs.
To reach the rear chain-driven wheel, the engine’s grunt passes through a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch. Ultimately, it enables the YZF-R1 to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just under three seconds and continue accelerating toward a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
For Yamaha’s warrior to complete a quarter-mile sprint, the stopwatch will only have to count approximately 10.2 ticks. Suspension falls under the jurisdiction of upside-down 41 mm (1.6-inch) forks and a single shock absorber adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression damping. Stopping power is obtained from dual 298 mm (11.7-inch) discs at the front and a 245 mm (9.6-inch) unit at the rear.
This Japanese legend is now up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and there’s no predetermined reserve price set by the seller! If you don’t mind some oxidation and a few tiny scratches, be sure to check this thing out before Thursday, December 15, as that’s when the bidding process will come to an end. At the moment, one would need just $4k in order to take the lead.
