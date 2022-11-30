One-Off Yamaha SR250 Type 4B Is Simple and Minimalistic, Yet Stunning Beyond Words

There are no adjectives in the English dictionary to properly describe how utterly beautiful this thing looks.
The Yamaha SR platform is a darling of Auto Fabrica’s motorcycle customization gurus, Bujar and Gazmend Muharremi. We’ve seen these lads tinker with several specimens of the said lineage over time, and what you’re looking at here had once been a stock SR250 ripe for the Fabrica treatment.
Now, there’s no available info regarding when the project was completed or how much it cost, so let us dive straight in for an analysis of the transformation process itself. Starting with the most apparent changes, we find a handmade aluminum fuel chamber replacing the donor’s original module. It is predominated by a gloss-black colorway, but the knee indentations bear a brushed finish for contrast.
Right behind the new tank sits a custom saddle upholstered in suede, and it is supported by a loop-style subframe that keeps things nice and simple. The SR250’s rear-end anatomy is completed by a bespoke fender, with the whole ordeal resting atop progressive shock absorbers from Hagon.
On the other hand, the standard telescopic forks have been retained and upgraded with higher-spec aftermarket internals. Bujar and Gaz left no stone unturned in the footwear department, either, installing stainless-steel spokes and street-legal trials rubber after they’d powder-coated both rims black.
For a bit of extra stopping power, the Auto Fabrica duo converted the bike’s front drum brake to a twin-leading shoe arrangement. Lighting comes from a halogen headlamp, LED turn signals, and a discreet taillight integrated into the subframe loop. Up in the cockpit area, you’ll spot a fresh handlebar and one tiny Motogadget speedo, but there’s not a single mirror in sight.
The creature’s humble single-cylinder motor was rebuilt and subsequently fitted with a new Mikuni carb for improved airflow. At the other end of the combustion cycle, we notice a breathtaking sand-bent exhaust fashioned in Auto Fabrica’s signature style. Finally, this groovy SR250 was nicknamed Type 4B following the project’s completion.
