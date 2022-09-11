Honda CX500 Type 8 Is Custom Beauty in Its Finest Form, Boasts Monocoque Garments

You’ll rarely come across a workshop whose signature styling is as ravishing as that of Auto Fabrica.
We’ve nothing but love for the astonishing work produced by Gazmend and Bujar Muharremi of Auto Fabrica, because it never fails to leave us utterly dumbfounded. It’s hard to grow tired of admiring custom entities as stylish as the ones found in their portfolio, and this modified Honda CX500 (aka Type 8) should paint a pretty clear picture concerning the superb design approach they employ.
Obviously, the name of the game here is the monocoque bodywork that flows seamlessly from the forks down to the shock absorbers. This ravishing outfit was hand-shaped from scratch using aluminum, but it’s far from being the only feature we dig about the Type 8, mind you! A pop-up filler cap is neatly flush-mounted atop the fuel tank, while the rear end flaunts a tiny solo saddle upholstered in-house.
The new seat is no run-of-the-mill affair, either, proudly sporting high-grade perforated leather, groovy eyelets, and a triangular plate engraved with Auto Fabrica’s logo. Moving on to the chassis department, the Muharremi brothers shortened the OEM forks and fitted them with modern Maxton springs. Subsequently, they got rid of the factory shocks to make way for Hagon hardware.
Gone are the Comstar wheels originally worn by the CX500, with a much classier set of laced alternatives taking their place. Cloaked in Shinko rubber, the new hoops measure 19 inches at the front and 16 inches at the opposite end. Now, let’s see what took place on the powertrain side of things, shall we?
Having rebuilt the donor’s V-twin mill, Bujar and Gaz proceeded to install a majestic exhaust system manufactured out of 316-grade stainless-steel. The carbs were refurbished, then topped with aftermarket foam filters for optimal airflow. Finally, the finishing touches consist of revised lighting, digital Motogadget instrumentation, and tailor-made clip-on handlebars equipped with inconspicuous switchgear.
