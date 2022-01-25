autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month  
Car reviews:
 

6K-Mile 1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four Is Looking for a New Home, Jogs on Shinko Rubber

Home > News > Moto News
25 Jan 2022, 21:46 UTC ·
With its low mileage and nearly 100 hp on tap, this two-wheeled samurai packs oodles of bang for your buck.
1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four 34 photos
1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four
The 1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four is brought to life by a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four engine, featuring sixteen valves, four Keihin carburetors, and a beefy displacement of 998cc. When the mill purrs at about 8,500 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 98 ponies will be channeled to a five-speed gearbox, which is linked to the bike’s rear 18-inch hoop via a chain final drive.

In the region of 6,000 spins per minute, the four-banger can deliver as much as 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) of twisting force. This whole ordeal enables the CB1000 to hit speeds of up to 141 mph (227 kph), while its quarter-mile time is rated at 11.3 seconds. The machine’s powertrain hardware is placed inside a duplex cradle skeleton, which sits on top-grade Showa suspension.

You will find a set of 43 mm (1.7 inches) cartridge forks up north, and they’re accompanied by dual piggyback shock absorbers down south. At the front end, ample stopping power comes from four-piston Nissin calipers and twin brake rotors that measure 310 mm (12.2 inches) in diameter. The rear chain-driven wheel is brought to a halt via a single 276 mm (10.9 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper.

Weighing in at 518 pounds (235 kg) on an empty stomach, Honda’s gladiator boasts a healthy fuel capacity of 5.8 gallons (22 liters). The ‘94 MY Super Four pictured above is heading to auction with just over 6k miles (9,700 km) on the odometer, featuring an aftermarket flyscreen and modern Shinko tires.

Prior to listing this specimen on Bring A Trailer, the seller had its carbs and fueling system refurbished for good measure. If you’re the kind of person who can never have too many motorcycles in their garage, then be sure to make an offer by January 31, as that’s when the BaT auction will end. Currently, the top bidder is willing to spend $4,000 on this well-kept CB1000.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Honda cb1000 Super Four retro auction no reserve for sale Japanese
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories