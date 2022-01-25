6K-Mile 1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four Is Looking for a New Home, Jogs on Shinko Rubber

With its low mileage and nearly 100 hp on tap, this two-wheeled samurai packs oodles of bang for your buck.
The 1994 Honda CB1000 Super Four is brought to life by a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four engine, featuring sixteen valves, four Keihin carburetors, and a beefy displacement of 998cc. When the mill purrs at about 8,500 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 98 ponies will be channeled to a five-speed gearbox, which is linked to the bike’s rear 18-inch hoop via a chain final drive.
In the region of 6,000 spins per minute, the four-banger can deliver as much as 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) of twisting force. This whole ordeal enables the CB1000 to hit speeds of up to 141 mph (227 kph), while its quarter-mile time is rated at 11.3 seconds. The machine’s powertrain hardware is placed inside a duplex cradle skeleton, which sits on top-grade Showa suspension.
You will find a set of 43 mm (1.7 inches) cartridge forks up north, and they’re accompanied by dual piggyback shock absorbers down south. At the front end, ample stopping power comes from four-piston Nissin calipers and twin brake rotors that measure 310 mm (12.2 inches) in diameter. The rear chain-driven wheel is brought to a halt via a single 276 mm (10.9 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper.
Weighing in at 518 pounds (235 kg) on an empty stomach, Honda’s gladiator boasts a healthy fuel capacity of 5.8 gallons (22 liters). The ‘94 MY Super Four pictured above is heading to auction with just over 6k miles (9,700 km) on the odometer, featuring an aftermarket flyscreen and modern Shinko tires.
Prior to listing this specimen on Bring A Trailer, the seller had its carbs and fueling system refurbished for good measure. If you’re the kind of person who can never have too many motorcycles in their garage, then be sure to make an offer by January 31, as that’s when the BaT auction will end. Currently, the top bidder is willing to spend $4,000 on this well-kept CB1000.
