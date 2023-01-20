6ix9ine Introduces Paint-Splattered Lamborghini Urus, Wears Matching Outfit

The latest trend for celebrities is to have matching cars, one way or another. And rapper 6ix9ine is doing just that, only that his rides are a bit more different, as they have a paint-splattered exterior. And now he added a new one.
Rapper 6ix9ine’s cars are definitely not everyone’s cup of tea. He usually takes some of the most popular and powerful cars and makes them as colorful as it gets. And now, he has just added the Lamborghini Urus to the same collection.
In a new post shared on social media on Thursday, January 19, 6ix9ine posed with the new SUV, wearing a matching Moncler jacket and pants, combined with Prada combat boots. And initially, his outfit matched the blue exterior of the SUV, but he seemingly felt like that wasn't enough. So, he received the same paint-splatter treatment, going on all in for the best Instagram content.
For the project, the rapper worked with automotive customization shop TPT Foreigns, based in Miami, Florida. The official account for the custom shop also added a short video of the process, showing that, originally, the Urus was a fully blacked-out SUV before the customization began. In fact, the SUV looked exactly like the one he surprised his mom with for Christmas, wearing the same wheels and orange brake calipers. And, since he admitted his mom doesn’t drive, it’s possible he eventually decided to keep the SUV for himself.
Now the Urus sports a Satin Ocean Shimmer wrap, and TPT Foreigns calls it "our craziest project so far." And the paint splatter did not come with the wrap, but it was the work of artist Artlanta. All of this reportedly cost the rapper $40,000.
The Lamborghini Urus is one of the most popular and best-selling models of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand. It has an exotic exterior and great performance thanks to a 4.0-liter V8 engine, rated at 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
Introduced back in 2018, the Urus was, at the time, the fastest SUV. Meanwhile, the Aston Martin DBX707 took its first place. But it’s still mighty fast. The brand claimed it only needed 3.6 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, with a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
As I mentioned previously, the Lambo Urus joins the rest of 6ix9ine's paint-splattered collection. Just a few days ago, the rapper shared a set of pictures of his famously colorful Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, waiting for him outside a private jet, next to a red Rolls-Royce Wraith with the same paint splatter all over its exterior.
But these aren't the only cars the rapper owns. He also has a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, a Bentley Continental GTC, a Mclaren 720S, a Range Rover, and a Ferrari 458 Italia. But those have escaped the colorful madness, at least for the moment.
