Rapper 6ix9ine’s Paint-Splattered Vehicles Waited for Him Outside a Private Jet

Rapper 6ix9ine knows just how to get people talking and his latest Instagram post did just that. He has just shared a picture of himself holding a lot of cash while traveling in a private jet, with his paint-splattered expensive cars waiting just outside the aircraft. Oh, he also shared the location.
Rapper 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has no care in the world as he shared his exact location on Instagram while boasting about his wealth. Holding a lot of cash, which he claims was actually $1 million, he revealed the location where the private jet he chartered was about to land.
As the plane touched down, his two paint-splattered cars were waiting just outside the jet. And this time, it was his colorful Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, accompanied by a Rolls-Royce Wraith.
He's had the Aventador SVJ for a few years, and the supercar has been constantly making an appearance on the rapper's social media. Although it might not be everyone's cup of tea, Tekashi 6ix9ine loves how eccentric and colorful this exotic supercar is because it reflects his own personality. And it's also hard not to recognize him in this one if you pass him on the highway. And a lot of fans did.
The Aventador SVJ was built in a limited edition of 900 units and it's fast and powerful. It has a 6.5-liter V12 engine that sends 759 horsepower (770 ps) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque to all wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. When it comes to its performance, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ truly delivers. It takes the supercar just 2.8 seconds to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) and it can reach a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph).
As to the Wraith, it’s the only coupe in Rolls-Royce's current lineup. It comes with a 6.6-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, rated at 623 horsepower (632 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The power unit sends resources to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The manufacturer announced in 2022 that it stopped accepting orders for the Wraith and Dawn, as both were discontinued.
The registration number on the private jet that 6ix9ine chartered is not visible. But, since he shared that his landing was set to be at a Signature Flight airport, he probably charted one from Signature Aviation. Based on the pictures, the two-tone aircraft seems to be a Hawker business jet with a beige exterior. At the moment, the rapper does not own a private jet, but he does fly private very often. And he also makes a point of showing it off on social media so everyone would know.
