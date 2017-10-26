autoevolution
 

676 HP McLaren 570S Shows 215 MPH/347 KPH in Autobahn Top Speed Test

26 Oct 2017, 20:42 UTC ·
by
If you're the kind of aficionado who loves to unlock the full potential of a supercar with the help of aftermarket developers, the McLaren 570S is certainly a treasure you have to check out.
With the exception of the new 720S, all Mclarens belonging to the automaker's modern era, from the 540C to the all-mighty P1, are animated by a Ricardo-supplied twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 - the 720S comes with a revised 4.0-liter mill.

This is why the Woking-targeting side of the tuning market has managed to achieve incredible results, despite the fact that we're talking about a limited number of specialists.

The latest example comes from the 570S in the piece of footage below, which has been taken far, far away from its factory setup. To put things simply, this 570S now packs 675 Longtail power.

In terms of figures, the Macca, which has been modded by German specialist RaceChip, jumped from 570 hp and 600 Nm to 676 ponies and 794 lb-ft of twist.

So, what happens when all that muscle is being put to good use in a straight line? Fortunately, the Woking animal has recently been given the pedal-to-the-metal treatment on the German Autobahn.

As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the car's speedometer showed that the missile was doing 347 kph/215 mph. However, if we check out the GPS data on the left of the screen, we'll notice that the British beast actually stopped at 330 kph/205 mph.

Regardless, the clip will allow you to see the 675LT-rivaling 570S pulling some terrifying passes on the derestricted sections of the German highway, with the speeds at which these maneuvers take place being enough to keep one on his or her toes. However, if you plan to attempt such overtakes, please consider the risks associated with maneuvers of the kind.

mclaren 570s McLaren supercar Autobahn
