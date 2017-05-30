autoevolution

Audi Driver Doing 240 KM/H on Autobahn Nearly Cut Off by Van, a Speeding Lesson

 
We often bring you Autobahn tales that see go-fast machines engaging in triple-digit adventures that can make one dizzy just be hitting the "play" button of a video. And one of the factors that allow such speeding to take place in relatively safe conditions has to do with most drivers traveling on the Autobahn showing a certain level of awareness. But what happens when such a steering wheel wielder fails to meet the so-called standards?
Truth be told, with the Autobahn only having two lanes, there's isn't much room for the kind of error that see a driver moving from one lane to the other without properly checking the mirrors.

And the piece of footage at the bottom of the page brings an example of such a shenanigan, albeit one that could've ended much worse. The Autobahn clip shows the driver of an Audi A6 going almost flat out, with the car hitting around 240 km/h (make that 149 mph). So far, there's nothing wrong here, since we're talking about a derestricted section of the highway.

Nevertheless, as the A6 approaches your typical white van, the driver of the commercial vehicle decided to move into the passing lane, all with the aim of overtaking a VW Passat.

And while the van driver did use his turn signal, he initiated the maneuver without noticing the Audi. Fortunately, with the A6 driver using his lights to make the guy in the van aware of his presence, the latter managed to get back on the slow lane, thus avoiding a crash.

Now, before we end this piece, we'll drop a few German road driving safety statistics that come to demonstrate the no-speed-limit areas of the Autobahn are indeed safe, despite incidents such as the one discussed here.

According to data released by the Bundesanstalt für Straßenwesen (Federal Highway Research Institute) back in 2015, revealed that, in 2014, the country's highway network sustained 31 percent of its motor vehicle traffic, while only accounting for 11 percent of traffic-related fatalities.

The Autobahn fatality rate sat at 1.6 deaths per billion covered kilometers, while the numbers for urban streets and rural roads rose to 4.6 and 6,5, respectively.

