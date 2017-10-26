Mid-Engine Corvette (C8) Front And Rear Bumpers Photographed In The Paint Shop

After many rumors, spy photos, and some more hearsay, our best look yet at the long-anticipated supercar has come. Uploaded by “uneedthis2”
on the Corvette Forum
, the front bumper and rear bumper of the mid-engine Corvette leave little to the imagination. Look closer at the photograph of the rear bumper also, and you’ll also notice an unpainted rear panel sitting on the floor.
The photographs were snapped at the Bowling Green plant’s newly constructed paint shop. The track system confirms the location, and if it wasn’t obvious enough, none of the body panels are interchangeable with the C7 Corvette
. Considering that General Motors is currently testing the paint quality of the C8, the mid-engine Corvette will surely debut in less than a year’s time.
Forum member “firstvettesoon”
took to his Photoshop skills to imagine how the C8 Corvette would look in real life, basing his work on spy shots of pre-production prototypes. And speaking of prototypes, the C8 Corvette has been recently spied benchmarking against the Porsche 911 Turbo S (991.2)
.
Also referred to as “ZERV”
as a nod to the Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle family, the mid-engine Corvette still polarizes opinion when it comes to what makes it tick. It was previously believed the C8 would use the 6.2-liter small-block V8 codenamed LT5, though the supercharged engine based on the LT4 is more likely to be meant for the C7 ZR1
.
Think about it for a moment: what sort of engines do most supercars in this segment employ? Twin-turbo V8s is the name of the game, which is why many believe the 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8
of the Cadillac Escala Concept is the better fit for the C8. Not related to the push-rod LT1, the “Ultra V8”
is a dual overhead camshaft design. Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen once said it’ll produce “in the upper 400s."
But then again, approximately 500 horsepower is a bit too little in the day and age where even the entry-level McLaren 570S churns out 562 ponies (570 PS) from 3.8 liters displacement. Another mystery is the choice of transmission, with General Motors expected to go forward with the 10-speed automatic found in the Camaro ZL1 or the dual-clutch Tremec TR-9007
.