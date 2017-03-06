640 HP Lamborghini Huracan Performante Looks Big-Chinned on the Geneva Floor

Lamborghini has already dropped
the Nurburgring bomb on us, announcing that the Huracan Performante has become the quickest production car around the Green Hell. Heck, the spiced-up V10 animal looks amazingly quick even when standing still on the Geneva floor.
The active aero bits of the Huracan Performante are striking and it all starts with the electrically-actuated flaps accommodated in the nose of the supercar.
Moving to the rear of the Raging Bull
, we find a pair of air channels that can be opened individually or at the same time, depending on whether the setup aims to reduce drag or increase downforce.
With its colorful doors, this velocity beast proudly displays the colors of its home country.
To prevent body roll when the velocity animal attacks a corner, the downforce will be increased on the inner side of the vehicle - all these moves come under the ALA (Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva) banner banner.
The rear wing and its mounts, are hollow, allowing the said flaps to direct air through them.
The 88 lbs diet the supercar has been put owes quite a lot to the new forged carbon fiber composites used for the front and rear aprons, as well as the engine cover.
Underneath the cover, we find a V10 that has been massaged to 640 hp and 443 lb-ft of twist, with the bronze-covered manifold reminding us of other special edition Lambos.
The road connection has also been redefined. The anti-roll bars and the springs are stiffer, while the setup for the passive or optional magnetorheological dampers is also more agressive.
The new forged wheels are shod in Pirelli P Zero Corsa rubber, while those who spend more time on the track than on the road can opt for Trofeo Rs.
6:52 Nurburgring record aside, the Huracan Performante can play the 0 to 62 mph game in 2.9 seconds, while its top speed sits at 202 mph - while the top speed is identical to that of the 'standard" 610 hp Huracan
, we'll remind you the later needs 3.2 seconds to hit 62 mph from standstill.
The molded carbon we mentioned above, is also found inside the supercar, with "Performante" stitching greeting us in Geneva.
Customer deliveries are scheduled to kick off this summer. If you're willing to race Porsche 918 Spyder owners on the Green Hell, be prepared to spend at least $274,390 on the Huracan Performante.
