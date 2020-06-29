605 Hemi (9.9-Liter) 1973 Dodge Charger Spotted in Finland

Helsinki, a European capital that delights people with architecture, cuisine, and landscapes. But did you know there's also a muscle car meet? We want to go after seeing a 1973 Dodge Charger with the biggest Hemi engine you've ever seen.
During the 2020 Helsinki Cruising Night, this bad boy was spotted. It's an all-black Charger, not the most astonishing bodywork, but an amazing aural experience, made even better by the trail of other American cars, ranging from Chevelles to F-Body Camaros and many Mustangs.
Now, the car's crazy displacement seemed a little familiar, which is why we did a quick search and found out she's been around. The earliest video of this Pro Touring titan appears to be from 2013, though there are records online of the engine swap starting in 2009.
The current owner of the car is apparently a famous Finnish drag racing champion, and he says the "605 Hemi" engine is currently making 805 horsepower and 740 lb-ft of torque. That's enough to burn rubber in third gear.
For those of you who aren't into large displacements, we'll mention that a 605 cubic-inch V8 is what the Germans would call a 9.9-liter That's about twice as much as a cool Boss 302, double the displacement of a Range Rover and more than a G 63 and a C 63 combined. There's no replacement for displacement.
The fire-breathing American V8 is equipped with braided lines and aluminum fittings, as well as a high-rise manifold with Holley double-pumper filtered by K&N with the XStream filter on top. We found a similar-looking engine listed with an Indianapolis supplier for about $45,000.
The 1973 Charger would be considered the third generation of the B-body (named after the Chrysler platform). The SE models (which this is) had a new roof treatment that had a "triple opera window" surrounded by a canopy-style vinyl roof.
