2020 Dodge Charger Daytona "Major Muscle" Is All About Size

Would you be willing to bet against the fact that, somewhere out there, an eccentric gearhead has built a monster truck with the body of a modern Dodge Charger? We have yet to come across such a contraption and yet we wouldn't be prepared to enter such a risky challenge. Instead, we can give you a rendering showcasing such a mix.
As the Mopar fans among you have figured out without even needing to check out the title above, we're not dealing with any modern Charger here. Instead, this is a 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona – we’ll thank digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel for this piece.
Sure, this sort of go-fast Dodge is no stranger to bead lock wheels, since the said hardware helps keep the tires in place when taking off on the prepped surfaced of the drag strip. But the mechanism we have here is obviously present to support the beastly rubber during other types of adventures.
Besides, this pixel stunt comes to address the new-age Daytona's lack of a rear wing. You see, while the 1970 original was a racecar that set a 200 mph closed course record with the help of hardware such as a nose cone and the said massive wing, the special edition found in showrooms these days skips both. And it was the pedestrian crash safety legislation that prevented the super-sized aero bits from making a comeback.
However, we’ve already featured a rendering that comes to show us how the 2020 Daytona would look like with the airflow manipulation suits of its ancestor.
Now, if monster trucks happen to float your boat, you might want to use the swipe feature of the social media post below. As such, you'll see a similar treatment applied to the Tesla Cybertruck, as well as to the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning.
Back with good ol' Photoshop, i miss doing quick fun mash up with photoshop, heres some quick mashup of monster trucksss